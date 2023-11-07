PM said Lynes ‘doesn’t have my support’ for chairman

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis last night said he was “surprised” when former senator Robyn Lynes decided to run for chairman of the PLP. He said while “she doesn’t have my support” that no one had to be given the ok to run.

Mr Davis explained to The Tribune yesterday that Ms Lynes came to him indicating she wished to run but she told him she would not after the PLP leader gave his views.

Ms Lynes, the party’s deputy chair is facing off with Fred Mitchell, the incumbent chairman, at the party’s convention on November 10.

Mr Mitchell said is likely the “penultimate” campaign of his career and Mr Davis asked him to run for chairman again.

At the sideline of an event last night, Mr Davis was pressed about the race and asking Mr Mitchell to run again.

“That was an unfortunate exercise that we’re going through at this time. I had indicated to, I had asked Mr Mitchell to stay on just for another year because I wanted us to get through at least half our time before we start, thinking about changes in the party level and it’s unfortunate.”

“I had a conversation with Ms Lynes. She had indicated to me that she was not intending to run again. She was not going to run. So it was surprise to me that she did.”

He added: “Two weeks ago, she indicated to me that she wished to run. I gave her what my views were… she told me that she would not run and the next thing I knew she was running.”

The Tribune was told by a source close to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis that when Ms Lynes discussed a potential chair bid with Mr Davis, he said he supported Mr Mitchell and did not want a contested election.

Pressed on her not getting the okay to run, Mr Davis retorted: “You don’t have to give anyone okay to run. We express our preferences. So it’s not that she didn’t have the okay to run - she’s running and she doesn’t have my support but that didn’t stop her from wanting to run or running.”

Mr Mitchell suggested if Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis does not support the victor of the chairmanship race, that person would struggle to function and carry out their duties as a vital party agent.

As for if he would support Ms Lynes if Mr Mitchell lost, Mr Davis answered: “We’ll see what happens.”

Former Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson announced last week he withdrew from the race to consolidate opposition to Fred Mitchell.

Mr Davis gave no comment on Mr Gibson bowing out.

Meanwhile, the PLP leader expressed his hopes for the convention where the party will discuss marital rape, legalising marijuana for recreational use and transitioning to a republic.

“Well, you know the conventions are used to have our policies informed, our initiatives crafted, and we expect that delegates will be engage in all these topics that we have - out of which we have some outcomes… help shape our policies going forward.”