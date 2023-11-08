Eight-year-old in hospital after being hit by armoured vehicle

Police are investigating after an eight-year-old boy was struck by an armoured vehicle in the area of Wulff Road and Quintine Alley on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the boy, while attempting to cross the Wulff Road corridor, was struck by the vehicle, which was travelling east along Wulff Road.

The child was seriously injured and promptly taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services. His condition is listed as serious. Investigations are ongoing into this incident.