King’s College holds official opening ceremony

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE official opening ceremony for King’s College School in The Bahamas was held yesterday.

The new school opened last year and about 350 students, ages four to 11, with an additional year group being added every year until the year 13, along with a kindergarten.

This year, the school welcomed its students to a new facility on an expansive 10-acre campus at the start of this academic year 2023.

The school is a part of Inspired - a co-educational, non-denominational group of 111 premium schools across 24 countries.

Nadim Nsouli, Inspired founder and CEO, explained personal reasons for building the school in The Bahamas

“At the end of the day, the answer is simple: my wife is Bahamian and my children are Bahamian and Lebanese and The Bahamas is where we are raising our family and where we call home. Hence, I wanted a school in the region that competes with the finest educational institutions in London, New York, and Singapore. King’s College School is that school and it is our way to give back to The Bahamas.”

“Having a school on the island that is part of Inspired means that our students will benefit from global best practices, sharing knowledge and experiences with 110 Inspired schools worldwide. Students will have the chance to spend time in other schools in the group on exchange programmes, participate in enriching summer camps, and benefit from Inspired’s significant investment in technology, virtual learning, and artificial intelligence.”

He added that they have planned to build a boarding house on Love Beach next to their teachers housing. This will enable the school to educate students from the Family Islands and attract students from Caribbean countries who want to be closer to home, yet still get a world class education.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the selection of high-quality educational institutions in this country expands by one.

“As you know, my administration, although working with a broader population of students, shares a similar philosophy when it comes to the holistic development of our children and youth. The challenges may be different, but the goals are the same: we want children from every school, every neighbourhood, every walk of life and every island to be equipped with the knowledge, tools, and skills they need to thrive – not just at the tertiary level or in the workforce, but as well-balanced, happy, and fulfilled people and citizens.”

“King’s College School mirrors these values in its core philosophy, which revolves around three pillars: academic, Sports, and performing and creative arts. These pillars, underpinned by the Cambridge International Curriculum and the International Baccalaureate, promise an education that goes beyond textbooks. They foster an environment that encourages creativity, critical thinking, and curiosity – attributes that our government holds dear in its vision for Bahamian education.”

“A good education is, at its heart, a promise: A promise that our children will be equipped with the academic and life skills they will need to navigate life; a promise that they will be exposed to ideas that will enable them to stretch and grow holistically; and a promise that our children will emerge as open-minded, dynamic individuals, equipped to succeed not just in The Bahamas, but anywhere in the world.”

The campus boasts a multi-purpose auditorium, outdoor facilities that include a 25-meter swimming pool, Tennis and Padel tennis courts, a FIFA regulation-size football pitch with 5G AstroTurf, two five-a-side pitches, and expansive adventure playgrounds.