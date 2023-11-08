PLP chairman candidate Robin Lynes claims 'attack on character'

PLP chairman candidate Robin Lynes says there has been “an assigned attack on my character and my motives” in a note ahead of the party convention.
Ms Lynes is challenging Fred Mitchell for the chairman role, and this week Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said she “doesn’t have my support”.
Mr Mitchell has previously said that the chairman needs to have the leader’s support.
In her note on Wednesday, Ms Lynes said: “There has been so much in circulation with an assigned attack on my character and my motives for entering this race, but I have stayed focused, respectful and honest. Referencing my record of service and dedication over the 14 years I served as national vice chair and deputy chair. I am as strong as ever in my commitment to the party, our leader and our members.”
She added: “We need a chair with a singular focus who can fulfill the constitutional mandate of the chairman… I am ready to serve as your chairman.”
Comments
themessenger 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Ms. Lynes, as a fairly high-ranking party office holder I'm frankly amazed that you are only now seeing your party's true colors and attitude. Character assassination, cannibalism and tribalism are the principal trademarks of the PLP. Nothing like a little taste of home to remove the scales from your eyes and its always different when the shoe is on the other foot.
birdiestrachan 31 minutes ago
I wish her well may the best man or.woman win. Then work together to help those who need help most
