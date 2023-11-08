PLP chairman candidate Robin Lynes claims 'attack on character'

PLP chairman candidate Robin Lynes says there has been “an assigned attack on my character and my motives” in a note ahead of the party convention.

Ms Lynes is challenging Fred Mitchell for the chairman role, and this week Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said she “doesn’t have my support”.

Mr Mitchell has previously said that the chairman needs to have the leader’s support.

In her note on Wednesday, Ms Lynes said: “There has been so much in circulation with an assigned attack on my character and my motives for entering this race, but I have stayed focused, respectful and honest. Referencing my record of service and dedication over the 14 years I served as national vice chair and deputy chair. I am as strong as ever in my commitment to the party, our leader and our members.”

She added: “We need a chair with a singular focus who can fulfill the constitutional mandate of the chairman… I am ready to serve as your chairman.”