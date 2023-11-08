Social media complaints over govt breakfast provided at schools, asking if it’s ‘jail food’

By JADE RUSSELL

CRITICISM has been levelled at government’s national breakfast programme on social mediaafter images of some of the meals were circulated - with some comparing it to “jail food” and human faeces.

Last week, the Ministry of Education posted on social media about the launch of the pilot initiative for the Family Islands on Friday. Students received free breakfast at schools, including Cherokee Sound Primary in Abaco, Rolleville Primary in Exuma, Holmes Rock Primary in Grand Bahama, and Old Bight Primary in Cat Island.

The programme was created to provide all students at the selected schools with a free nutritious breakfast, to kickstart a day of learning. However, many residents said on Facebook that they were appalled by the breakfasts the ministry served to the Family Island schools.

The ministry’s post showed the breakfasts served at schools including a plate of two pancakes served with one sausage link and a maple syrup packet. Another breakfast option showed a plate of tuna salad and yellow grits.

There were also bottled orange juices, water, and Capri Sun drinks served as beverages for the students.

Up to press time, there were more than 230 Facebook shares of the ministry’s picture of the pancake breakfasts that were served. Numerous users criticised how the food looked - saying it was cold, unpleasant, and was too small in portion.

“Pancakes and Nanny,” user Skerika Dickenson said describing the breakfast sausage.

“I just feel like that sausage look like it would make someone sick,” user Julio Hernandez said.

Another user, Tanyah Trecia, asked if the breakfast was “jail food”.

“No way they are serving this garbage and raw-looking s---- to people’s children. I’m sure the people serving that wouldn’t even eat one of those plates. We really have to do better in this place. Not because you are serving the less fortunate means you should treat them like that. I’m sure they wouldn’t go to an elite or upscale area serving garbage like this,” another user said.

“This only gone tease your stomach,” user Ken Greene said.

The buzz on social media was not all criticism, some residents defended the breakfast programme and expressed gratitude for it.

“My son loves it. This saves me time for getting ready,” user Davina Christina said.

“This better than nothing! Some of y’all sending these children to school with nothing that’s why they are fighting everyone and ain’t doing well in school. Because they are hungry. The problem is y’all find fault with everything. I commend them for trying to ensure these children at least have one hot meal,” user O’Nasya Gabrielle said.

Another user, Bernique Pinder said: “Since working in the education system I realise as small as this may look, this would make a lot of children so happy because plenty of them don’t have it for real.”

Another user applauded the ministry for assisting children who can’t afford to buy food.

When The Tribune asked Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin to respond to the criticism of the national breakfast food programme, she declined to comment.

The government launched its $1m National School Breakfast programme in October.