Boy, eight, hit by armoured truck on his way to school

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN eight-year-old boy was rushed into surgery after he was hit by an armoured vehicle while trying to cross the road yesterday.

Police are investigating the traffic accident which they said left the child seriously injured. He was promptly taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services where his condition was last night listed as serious.

A police representative told The Tribune the child underwent surgery.

The incident occurred yesterday before 9am in the area of Wulff Road and Quintine Alley.

Police said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the eight-year-old male child, while attempting to cross the Wulff Road corridor, was struck by an armoured vehicle driven by an adult male who was travelling east along Wulff Road.”

A series of videos were posted online showing a crowd of people on the street in shock after the accident. Screams could be heard as people rushed to the boy’s aid.

Civilians and two police officers could be seen attending to the minor on the ground. Another man could be heard calling for someone to call an ambulance.