‘A number’ of undocumented migrants apprehended, Immigration Minister says

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

IMMIGRATION Minister Alfred Sears said authorities apprehended “a number” of undocumented migrants living in the Kool Acres shanty town before demolition exercises in that community this week.

He told reporters yesterday that the group’s arrest came after they were unable to prove their legal status in the country.

“Those persons were taken (and) processed in the detention centre to be presented to court,” he added. “I will have to get a briefing to see where the process is with respect to those persons.”

Works and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said last week that 162 structures in the Kool Acres and All Saints shanty towns would be demolished as part of the government’s wider strategy to rid the country of unregulated communities.

Those exercises officially began Monday despite Saturday’s blaze that tore through the Kool Acres shanty town engulfing more than 70 homes.

Many residents in those communities told The Tribune they have nowhere to go with little funds on hand.

Mr Sweeting suggested that work permit sponsors are legally required to care for those they employ.

“The law is very clear,” Mr Sears said when asked to respond to concerns that sponsors have not been doing enough to assist their employees.

“But the taskforce has as part of its strategy to prosecute those persons who are facilitating.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minster Philip “Brave” Davis recently said he is not concerned that the demolition of shantytown structures would lead to a humanitarian crisis in the country.