Over 30 immigration officers receive promotions and reclassification letters

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THIRTY-four immigration officers received their promotion and reclassification letters yesterday in an exercise officials said was long overdue.

Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle commended the group for their hard work and the role they play in protecting the country’s borders.

She said the promotional exercise comes on the heels of National Public Service Week and represents the beginning of what’s to come.

“We’re committed to ensuring that the promotions you’ve earned, you will receive and that you will receive them in a timely manner,” Mrs Glover-Rolle added.

“It’s been a long time that you’ve been waiting and while it’s a point of pride, it’s also a point of embarrassment that successive governments have failed to serve you while you continue to serve us, the country and our people,” she added.

For his part, Immigration and National Insurance Minister Alfred Sears expressed pride in the officers to whom he referred as “buffalo soldiers”.

He congratulated the group on their well deserved promotions and said it “was a small gesture” of the government’s appreciation for their years of dedicated service.