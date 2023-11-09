Reloaded kids pre-approved for Perfect Game Series Texas Challenge

TAITUM Brown and Frederick Anderson III, who partcipated on one of our first travel ball teams this past summer, have been invited and preapproved to participate in the Perfect Game (PG) 2023 Series Texas Challenge at Big League Dreams, League City, Texas, December 27-31.

“The executive team along with myself are proud to announce the invite and pre-approved selection of two of our Reloaded players who played in a Perfect Game Tournament this past summer in Sanford, Orlando.

“We are proud to see how the programme is fullfilling its mandate to develop our kids to international standards. We have only been in existence in a little over a year and we have achieved milestones in regards to the development of the kids in the programme.

“We wish Taitum and Frederick all the best and they have the full support of the Reloaded team as they go off to participate at this event. They are not only representing Reloaded and themselves but also bringing awareness so that other Bahamians kids can be recognized from a much younger age and aslo prove to the international baseball world that we also do have the same skill sets and talent levels of our international counterparts.

Reloaded has sparked alot of international interests since our travel ball trip to the Perfect Game tournament this past summer and we intend to tap into all of these resources in the pursuit of development to international standards for our Reloaded kids. We will not be deterred in this pursuit as good is never enough as we are developing tomorrows leaders.