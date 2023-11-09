Second phase of scheme launched to give kids a good breakfast

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Ministry of Education launched the second phase of the National Breakfast programme yesterday, expanding the initiate to include hundreds of Family Island students.

The first phase of the programme was launched last month to students in the participating New Providence schools, Columbus Primary, Ridgeland Primary, Sandilands Primary and Albury Sayles Primary.

The second phase of the programme included students from Rolleville Primary in Exuma, Holmes Rock Primary in Grand Bahama, Cherokee Sound Primary in Abaco and Old Bight Primary in Abaco.

The third phase will expand the programme to include additional public primary schools nationwide.