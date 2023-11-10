Chaos as voters wait in line at PLP Convention

Voters entering the the Baha Mar Convention Centre for the PLP convention were met with chaos this morning as hundreds of people clamoured toward the main door of the ballroom to cast their votes.
Officials have said that due to a 30 minute late start, 30 more minutes will be given past the 3pm hour for voters. However officials have also said that once persons are on the line before the 3pm hour, they will be able to vote today. The line of hundreds of voters has been wrapped around the outside of the main ballroom from this morning.
Around 11am, shouting, loud banging and complaints could be heard near the doors of the main ballroom. Some voters trying to be let inside to vote shouted that they would “break the door down”.
Organisers said they contacted additional police officers to mitigate the chaos. However, some voters have complained that they have been waiting on the line for over three hours and have seen people, who arrived later, enter the ballroom to vote earlier than them.
As of 12:30pm, barricades were placed around the line for people registering to vote in the area of the main ballroom entrance to try and mitigate the chaos.
Comments
Sickened 36 minutes ago
It's too risky to have people with this mentality inside a respectable establishment. They probably will break shit up just because. And you know more than half of them drunk. Still can't believe the PLP are the ruling party. Disgraceful.
Dawes 27 minutes ago
So this is the way the people who decide who we can vote for act? Not much hope for here there.
