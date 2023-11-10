Chaos as voters wait in line at PLP Convention

Voters entering the the Baha Mar Convention Centre for the PLP convention were met with chaos this morning as hundreds of people clamoured toward the main door of the ballroom to cast their votes.

Officials have said that due to a 30 minute late start, 30 more minutes will be given past the 3pm hour for voters. However officials have also said that once persons are on the line before the 3pm hour, they will be able to vote today. The line of hundreds of voters has been wrapped around the outside of the main ballroom from this morning.

Around 11am, shouting, loud banging and complaints could be heard near the doors of the main ballroom. Some voters trying to be let inside to vote shouted that they would “break the door down”.

Organisers said they contacted additional police officers to mitigate the chaos. However, some voters have complained that they have been waiting on the line for over three hours and have seen people, who arrived later, enter the ballroom to vote earlier than them.

As of 12:30pm, barricades were placed around the line for people registering to vote in the area of the main ballroom entrance to try and mitigate the chaos.