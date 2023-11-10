Mitchell is confident ‘team will stay together’

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell suggested “we’ll have the right results” so that the “team stays together” ahead of the party elections.

The incumbent is facing off with the party’s deputy chairman Robyn Lynes in the chairmanship race during the PLP’s convention today.

Mr Mitchell gave his remarks last night at the convention at Baha Mar.

“Tomorrow, God willing, we’ll have the right results so that the team stays together and is still at the end of the day PLP all the way.”

Meanwhile, the chairman made several jabs at the Free National Movement, in particular leader Michael Pintard, at the podium.

He took aim at Mr Pintard’s critic of Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ ethics. Mr Pintard released a statement on the actions on Mr Davis and the attorney general regarding the FTX debacle.

Mr Mitchell mentioned Mr Pintard’s resignation as chairman of the Free National Movement (FNM) and as a senator over his involvement in the lawsuit against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Mr Pintard maintained at the time that his resignation was not an admission of guilt.

“Two weeks ago, I read in the press where Michael Pintard, the leader of the opposition, was to lecture the prime minister of The Bahamas and the leader of the Progressive Liberal Party on ethics. Now ain’t that something,” Mr Mitchell remarked.

“I’m going to say it again, the leader of the opposition, Michael Pintard, who had to resign as chairman of the Free National Movement because of ethics wants to lecture the prime minster of The Bahamas on ethics. Aw my, things are really tough.”

Mr Mitchell made also brought up former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham advising Mr Pintard not to contest the upcoming by-election for West End Grand Bahama and Bimini.

“Then someone was trying send him a message. The former prime minister and former leader of the Free National Movement was quoted in the press as saying he advised the now leader of opposition not to run in West End and Bimini because he was sure to get beat because the PLP is the government and there is no reason to switch in midstream two years into a term. What’s he gonna switch for because the FMN can’t give you nothing. That was good advice.

“But here’s the problem he faced. He’s got other Hubert waiting in the wings. So he’s got the horns of dilemma. If he runs and he loses - the other Hubert will say Michael Pintard, you gotta go. And then if he doesn’t put a candidate in the same Hubert, the other Hubert is going to say he’s weak and he gotta go. So Michael Pintard couldn’t make up his mind and ultimately cast his lot with running in the next election with a Free National Movement candidate who started out with the wonderful evocation that ‘I’m broke man’ to the point where people had a song saying ‘We don’t want no broke bishop’.”

Speakers last night included Public Services Minister Pia Glover, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin, and Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell.

West End Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election candidate Kinsley Smith outlined the plans he had for the constituency, including building on the legacy of the late Obie Wilchcombe.

The keynote speaker was Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.