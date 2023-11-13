Contract with WSC chairman’s daughter ‘will be reviewed’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he will review the revelation that the daughter of Water and Sewerage Corporation executive chairman Sylvanus Petty has a contract with the company.

Mr Petty acknowledged the contract under cross-examination in the Adrian Gibson corruption trial last week.

“Certain things have come out in the cross-examination which we look at and review, and we will report thereafter,” Mr Davis told The Tribune on Friday.

“I’m getting all the facts, and I’d be able to respond to that once I get all the information.”

When asked if he discouraged awarding contracts to people known by members of the WSC board, Mr Petty said on Thursday he did not because “everyone in The Bahamas was family”.

His daughter has a contract worth $26,000.

Last week, he said the contract for the company his daughter is involved with, Mainscape Maintenance, never came before the board because it is a small contract.

Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands said Mr Petty should resign or be forced to resign his post. He said a full investigation should be launched to determine how many similar contracts have been issued under the current chairman.