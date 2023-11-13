FNM’s park fix-up plan stopped by Grand Bahama police

By DENISE MAYCOCK

POLICE prevented FNM leader Michael Pintard from restoring the Pineforest Subdivision Park in West Grand Bahama on Friday.

The park has been neglected for years. Mr Pintard said that while campaigning before the by-election, residents asked him to restore the park.

He and his team secured heavy equipment trucks to assist with the clean-up and the installation of a basketball court. He also acquired basketball rims and poles. “We will not stand down,” he told The Tribune after police blocked him. “Our job is to stand with residents in defiance of nonsensical ideas by political operatives. The PLP government has failed to remediate the park in Seagrape and the park in Pineforest Subdivision.”

One resident said: “It is a crying shame they are stopping the progress taking place at the park. It is about politics. They have not done anything, and it is a failure on their part.”