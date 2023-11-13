0

FNM’s park fix-up plan stopped by Grand Bahama police

As of Monday, November 13, 2023

FNM Leader Michael Pintard was confronted by police at the Pineforest Subdivision Park in West Grand Bahama on Friday, He was ordered to immediately stop improvement work at the park after alleged objections reportedly by local government official at the West Grand Bahama District Council

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE prevented FNM leader Michael Pintard from restoring the Pineforest Subdivision Park in West Grand Bahama on Friday.

The park has been neglected for years. Mr Pintard said that while campaigning before the by-election, residents asked him to restore the park.

He and his team secured heavy equipment trucks to assist with the clean-up and the installation of a basketball court. He also acquired basketball rims and poles. “We will not stand down,” he told The Tribune after police blocked him. “Our job is to stand with residents in defiance of nonsensical ideas by political operatives. The PLP government has failed to remediate the park in Seagrape and the park in Pineforest Subdivision.”

One resident said: “It is a crying shame they are stopping the progress taking place at the park. It is about politics. They have not done anything, and it is a failure on their part.”

Comments

moncurcool 3 hours, 41 minutes ago

Is this a joke?

birdiestrachan 3 hours, 36 minutes ago

Mr Pintard is playing politics. That field did not just happen it was always there just plain politics

birdiestrachan 2 hours, 35 minutes ago

Here we go again tongue and boogie time.

