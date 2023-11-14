Munroe promises a Defence Force base for the West GB and Bimini constituency

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said a Defence Force base will be built in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency.

He said the police station in West End –– the one the late Obie Wilchcombe wanted to be replaced –– will be demolished.

He was speaking during the Progressive Liberal Party’s convention on Friday. His comments are also relevant for the upcoming by-election in West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

He said Mr Wilchcombe fought for a defence force base to be placed in South Bimini and that one will be built there.

“West End and Bimini, Obie Wilchcombe fought for the base to be located in South Bimini, part of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force decentralisation, and it will happen. That is what vision does,” he said.