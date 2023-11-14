Nygard was close to both parties, says Davis

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis claimed former fashion mogul Peter Nygard was close to the Free National Movement, not just the Progressive Liberal Party.

His comment to reporters yesterday came after Nygard was convicted of sexual assault in Canada in the first of several trials he will face for allegedly assaulting women, many of them Bahamians.

“He was close to both parties,” Mr Davis said. “In fact, his presence in The Bahamas was supported by the FNM and you could speak to the FNMs about that. He came to The Bahamas and he had friends on all sides of the divide as far as I’m aware. So, to continue to paint a picture that he is friendly with the PLP government and not the FNM government is bullocks.”

Numerous women in a 2020 class action lawsuit filed in New York accused Nygard of raping them. The lawsuit initially featured nine women, but grew to include at least 36.

The lawsuit only referred to PLP politicians, claiming Nygard bought police protection and political cover.

Nygard once claimed he donated millions to the PLP’s 2012 election campaign.

A controversial 2013 video showed several PLP ministers, including Mr Davis, being entertained at his home. The text on that video said: “Peter Nygard takes back The Bahamas.”

Yesterday, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said Nygard “was no friend to the FNM”.

“Certainly, when you look at his relationship with the PLP and, in particular, the Christie administration, he was a major benefactor to the PLP,” he said.

“I am not surprised that the prime minister would try to distance himself from the embarrassing headlines, but they have to own it.”

At the end of a six-week trial on Sunday, Nygard was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault and is expected to be sentenced to prison later this month.

He is expected to be tried in Montreal and Winnipeg next year. He will then be extradited to New York to face sex trafficking, racketeering and other charges.

Mr Davis said yesterday that he supports Nygard’s victims.

“I believe in the rule of law,” he said. “He went through a trial and he was convicted and any exploitation of young girls or women are dastardly and abhorrent.

“I have daughters, I have a wife, I have a mother and I understand these issues and so for me let justice prevail and let justice be done.”