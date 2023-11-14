PLP compiling a report on hot button issues discussed at convention

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party officials are compiling a report about how party members reacted to various hot-button issues discussed during closed sessions at last week’s convention, according to chairman Fred Mitchell.

Senator Quinton Lightbounre, the convention’s co-chair, suggested members’ views were polled.

Mr Lightbounre had previously said that marital rape, legalising marijuana for recreational use and whether the country should transition to a republic would be discussed and the results made public.

He also said those attending would be given a chance to score the government’s performance.

Mr Lightbourne said yesterday: “We have to look at the details. We have a meeting hopefully sometime this week, and I’ll be able to update you on that.”

Days before the convention, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he hoped the convention would help impact policy.

“The conventions are used to have our policies informed, our initiatives crafted, and we expect that delegates will be engaged in all these topics,” he said.