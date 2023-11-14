We don’t cheat, says Roberts after Davis price warning to businesses

By EARYEL BOWLEG

AFTER Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis warned businesses not to keep prices high after the government cut import duties, Super Value owner Rupert Roberts said yesterday his company won’t “cheat”.

During the Progressive Liberal Party’s convention meeting last week, Mr Davis said: “I want to also be clear to wholesalers and retailers. When your prices reflect global inflation, it’s one thing. That’s understandable, but when you keep your prices high even after we cut your import duties because there ain’t enough competition to cause you to lower them, that’s something we cannot tolerate. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Many interpreted Mr Davis’ comments as a warning to Mr Roberts, who was quoted in The Nassau Guardian last week as saying the price of ham and turkey will be higher this holiday season than last. Mr Roberts also said recently that food prices would remain elevated.

Yesterday, Mr Roberts said he agrees with Mr Davis.

“I completely agree with him 100 per cent,” he said. “He’s warning merchants, and if he’s warning me in particular not to cheat, I agree with him.”

“We don’t cheat. We’re not gonna cheat. We try to put food on the Bahamian table at the best possible price.”

The Super Value owner said Mr Davis’ comments were “good politics”.

“The prices, the duty that was reduced, surely the majority of them were price control items, and we have price control and price control hasn’t caught anybody cheating.”

He said he is annoyed that prices are not decreasing.

“When they come down, we will be the first one to pass them on to the public,” he said.