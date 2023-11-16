Man on bail for multiple crimes murdered in broad daylight

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A MAN in his early 30s was shot dead in the Nassau Village community yesterday.

Police said he was being electronically monitored.

Authorities said around 1.15pm, they were notified of a shooting on Catherine and Matthew Streets by Shot Spotter technology.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the victim was standing in front of a residence on Catherine Street when a small gold coloired Japanese vehicle pulled near him. A man got out of the vehicle and fired at the victim multiple times. He died at the scene.

“He is on bail for murder and armed robbery and also possession of an unlicenced firearm,” CSP Skippings said.

She appealed to family members aware of conflicts involving relatives to reach out to the police, the church or counselling centres so people can resolve conflicts peacefully.

“Most of these incidents are friends, used to be friends, people not being able to resolve their conflicts and resorting to violence as a means of trying to deal with whatever issue it is,” she said.

“When you use a firearm and you take someone’s life, it never resolves the conflict. It’s actually escalating the conflicts.”

The murder is the 84th for the year, according to The Tribune’s records. It is the latest to involve someone being electronically monitored.

Last Tuesday, a 33-year-old man on bail for drug-related matters was shot dead near Deveaux Street.

On October 31, a 29-year-old man, Tennison Chisholm, was shot to death after leaving the gym at the Harbour Bay Plaza.

On October 21, a 21-year-old man on bail was murdered on First Street, Coconut Grove.