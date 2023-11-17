Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A male pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured on the East Sunrise Highway in Grand Bahama on Friday evening. The accident occurred in the vicinity of the Municipal Motors Service Station at around 7pm and involved a white-coloured Chevy sedan vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene told The Tribune that the victim was attempting to cross the highway when he was struck.

A pair of slippers and a hat worn by the man were strewn on the road.

Police were at the scene and cordoned off the area from traffic.

An ambulance transported the man to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Investigations are continuing.