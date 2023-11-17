Social services needs more funding due to rising costs, says Laroda

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of State for Social Services Myles Laroda said more funding will be needed to sustain the Department of Social Services until the next budget cycle in 2024, citing inflation, rising electricity bills, limited increases in the minimum wage, and Bahamians’ reliance on assistance programmes.

Mr Laroda said most of the department’s funds are used to provide food and financial services, shelter and housing, protection and safety services.

He said while employment is low, “there is still a need out there”.

“We are dealing with individuals in terms of short-term housing who have been there for a year. The need for groceries is still there,” he said.

Mr Laroda’s comments followed the signing of a contract between Caribbean Renewable Energy Limited and the Ministry of Finance valued at $1.6m to install microgrids that would allow for a supply of solar energy at three Children’s Homes: The Ranfurly Home for Children, the Nazareth Centre and The Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home.

The project would invest over $500,000 in the three children’s homes.

Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the signing for this project represents an important step toward achieving at least a 30 per cent reliance on fossil fuels by 2030, adding that The Bahamas trails behind some of its regional counterparts.

She said in 2021, solar energy accounted for just two per cent of solar generation in The Bahamas, compared to Barbados, which was over seven per cent and St Lucia, which was over five per cent.

“Our nation is behind,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said. “With today’s signing, we’re not only closing the gap of solar energy supply, but also taking concrete steps to achieve a minimum reliance on fossil fuels by 30 per cent by 2030.

She said the benefits of installing the microgrid system would include “energy storage systems at the homes include the creation of a more sustainable future for all three facilities, specifically the reduction in electricity bills, increase in the value of the three homes, enhancement of energy autonomy and independence”.