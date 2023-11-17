Two men shot dead in Nassau Village

Police are probing a double-shooting incident that claimed the lives of two men on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Nassau Village community shortly before 4pm.

According to initial reports, the victims were gathered with a group of males in front of a residence on Price Street when a small, silver Japanese vehicle approached them. It was reported that two masked men dressed in dark clothing exited, one armed with a high-powered weapon and the other with a handgun, and they opened fire on the group, shooting two of the men multiple times.

Emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene and assessed the condition of the victims, concluding that they showed no vital signs of life.

One of the victims was known to police, as he was out on bail for murder and being electronically monitored.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).