Shoppers uneasy at high prices ahead of Christmas

THE cost of food, fuel and electricity has some families feeling ill-prepared to shop as the holiday season approaches.

“You have to find at least $200 to have a decent Christmas meal for the family this year,” said Tammy Ferguson, who The Tribune encountered while visiting stores in the eastern and southwestern areas of New Providence on Saturday.

She had searched for comforter sets, sheet sets, Christmas blankets and pillows. She was baffled by what she found.

“I am not going to pay $49.99 for a throw pillow,” she said.

“The average person should be able to go into the store with $60 and groceries for their family, but that’s not going to happen. People can’t even buy tissue to clean. It’s really rough out here for people who aren’t making $300 and $400 a week.”

The country marked a 15-year dip in the unemployment rate earlier this year. Tourism numbers have hit unprecedented highs, and the sting of the pandemic-era shutdowns has long diminished.

High inflation and cost of living concerns remain a theme for many Bahamians, however.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis recently warned that his administration wouldn’t tolerate businesses keeping prices high even after the government cuts customs duties –– but he did not indicate what could be done to curb prices.

Ms Ferguson said her church, United Faith Ministries, fed people every Thanksgiving and Christmas and spent over $6,000 on ham and turkey to feed 3,500 people this season.

“Everything went up without a doubt this year compared to last year,” she said. “That’s yams, that’s macaroni, and I won’t even talk about cheese. Cheese is ridiculous.”

While the prices increase, salaries remain stagnant.

Anthon Farrington-El, a self-employed mechanic and father, believes more people are neglecting their cars to buy food and take care of their children, which deprives him of income.

He said food prices have increased, but prices of other household items have remained steady.

“It’s kind of hard as a consumer to not have your mind go to think this is the price gouging going on,” he said.

“I haven’t personally noticed any reduced prices. Things like tuna are over $1 per can. I’m missing something.

“Personally, inflation has really impacted me because I do automotive work, so the car parts are much more expensive, even stuff like oil.”

Jaclyn Clarke went grocery shopping with her mother and expressed frustration over food prices.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said after leaving a grocery store with an empty trolley. “I was here yesterday, and the butter was $1 for sale, and coming here today, the butter is $5. How are people going to make it?

“I came out with nothing because I left my mommy in the store, and you should see what she put back. It’s ridiculous, and you know she’s a pensioner, so it’s sad.”