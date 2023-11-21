Academic star Camille dies of cancer, aged 19

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old Bahamian college student who died from ovarian cancer on Saturday had been determined to finish her education, according to her brother.

Kemel Mitchell said his sister Camille Mitchell was diagnosed with cancer in December 2022. He said the former Anatol Rodgers High School prefect captain of 2021 had always been an academic star. Some of her accomplishments included being in the Presidential Cup for a 4.0 GPA in her freshman year in college and serving as vice president of the Key Club.

Despite her diagnosis, Camille continued her college studies while having rounds of chemotherapy, excruciating pain, and battling moments of depression.

Mr Mitchell said his sister majored in information technology at Benedict College in South Carolina, United States.

He said she complained of pain last November. Surgery and tests later led to the cancer diagnosis.

Camille, at some points, took breaks from college because of her illness, but she eventually gained the strength to resume classes.

“Even though she took the break through January, she still went back to school, but she was doing classes online,” Mr Mitchell said. “So even though she was doing treatment, taking chemotherapy, she still went to school online. In the hospital, she was on Zoom with her teachers still doing work.”

He said he was proud of his baby sister for being a sophomore in college, adding: “I had instilled in her from an early age that I really wanted her to go to college.”

Mr Mitchell said he was close with Camille and their other sister. They had an unbreakable bond. They loved music and would sing and worship together in church when they were younger.

Camille received treatment for cancer in Maimi. When she started improving, she returned to New Providence, where she received round-the-clock treatment from nurses at her home.

The day before she passed, her brother told her everything would be okay.

“She called me, and I held her hand in the bed,” he said. “I was there. I saw the worst of it, and I saw the best of it.

“She was a fighter from it all started. She kept praising because the main thing that she did was praise God.”

“It was a very scary process for her. She held on as long as she could.”

Mr Mitchell said cancer had affected others in his family, noting both his grandparents had the disease.

Mr Mitchell described Camille as loving, funny, joyful, intelligent, and a beautiful singer.