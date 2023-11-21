‘CHAOS’ AS FERRY SANK, SAYS FAMILY: Grandmother who died in incident ‘was given faulty oxygen tank’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE granddaughter of the 75-year-old American woman who died when a Blue Lagoon Island ferry teetered last week claimed staff gave her grandmother a faulty oxygen tank that couldn’t be turned on.

“The oxygen they received needed a wrench, and no one had one,” Kayla Estep told Inside Edition, adding that her family is considering taking legal action.

Gayle Jarrett, 75, had used her inheritance money to take her family on a five-day Caribbean cruise to honour a family matriarch who had passed away. Her generous gesture ended with her own death last week.

Ms Estep said her father, the boat’s captain and another person tried to save Ms Jarrett as chaos erupted and people scrambled off the vessel.

“The ferry kept teetering, and she kept falling into the deep end of where the water was, on the right side, and then she got stuck between the staircase and the pole,” she told FOX31. “She was already gone, but my dad did try to do compressions. He watched her go.”

She said her grandmother was vulnerable as the ferry began teetering because she didn’t know how to swim and relied daily on an oxygen tank. She said she could see the fear in her grandmother’s eyes when the situation deteriorated.

She said her family was on the bottom deck of the catamaran.

Relatives on the trip included her father, mother, grandparents on her mother’s side, her husband and two children, including a six-year-old and a one-year-old.

She told FOX31 on Friday that staff abandoned hundreds of passengers when the ferry began to take on water. She showed images of black and purple bruises on her legs, which she received while fighting to save her two children and grandmother.

“The crew members, other than the captain, left,” she said. “They got on their life vests and went up the steps crying and telling everyone that the ferry is sinking and they don’t know what to do. They’re not trained for this. I was terrified, scared and just adrenaline kicked in.”

She said passengers would’ve reacted sooner by putting on life vests and jumping into the water if they weren’t awaiting instructions from staff.

Although the family has not received Ms Jarret’s autopsy report yet, Ms Estep believes the lack of oxygen and the fear her grandmother experienced contributed to her death.

In another interview with CBS News, she described her grandmother as “an angel on earth.” She said they loved shopping together.

Blue Lagoon Island said on Sunday that a “rigorous, independent forensic” investigation has been launched into the incident, the first of its kind for the company. The company did not respond to messages from The Tribune yesterday about Ms Estep’s claims.

Acting Port Controller Berne Wright said last week that the vessel and its captain complied with regulations. He said issues related to how staff reacted are covered by the company’s operational procedures, not regulations.