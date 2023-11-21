‘No problem’ says Pintard despite missing Dr Minnis

By DENISE MAYCOCK

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard dismissed questions about Dr Hubert Minnis’ absence from rallies in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency ahead of tomorrow’s by-election.

The FNM has held rallies showcasing current and past leaders of the party, including former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham and former leader Tommy Turnquest. Dr Minnis’ absence, which is not unusual under Mr Pintard’s term given the strained relationship between the two men, did not go unnoticed.

During a show on ZNS yesterday, talk show host Ortland Bodie asked Mr Pintard about the matter.

“There isn’t any particular problem that we wish to discuss with you,” Mr Pintard said. “Our family, when we spend time together, we talk about the issues that affect our family. I don’t expect Brother Bodie to discuss what happens at home with him and his family, and therefore, we have no intentions of discussing it.”

Mr Pintard also dismissed questions about a pyramid scheme Bishop Ricardo Grant, the party’s candidate in tomorrow’s by-election, has been tied to with his wife.

Some people who participated in the scheme in 2020 lost their investments and never received promised payouts. Critics claim Bishop Grant’s association with the scam reflects poorly on his judgement and financial acumen as he seeks to represent thousands in the House of Assembly. Some claim his wife was one of the leading organisers of the scheme in Grand Bahama.

Mr Pintard, however, dismissed the matter, saying PLPs close to Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey also participated in the scheme.

“Our incoming member of parliament has made it abundantly clear that he, like many others, including you have a minister in Grand Bahama who is assisted by a number of key persons who themselves played a role in inviting others to become a part of this programme,” he said.

“Any number of members of the Progressive Liberal Party have been involved with this programme at some level, and a number of people, again, determined that the programme was not helpful, was not working for them, and they were victimised like everybody else.

“This is a red herring. It is an attempt to distract voters from what is the pivotal issue, and the pivotal issue is the development of the West Grand Bahama and Bimini community.”