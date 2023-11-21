Pintard says govt lying about FNM projects

By DENISE MAYCOCK

FNM leader Michael Pintard said Bahamians are worse off under the current government.

At a rally in Eight Mile Rock on Monday, he highlighted the firing of several Urban Renewal workers in Grand Bahama after the PLP came to office.

Mr Pintard said those workers were earning $250 per week, including a woman whose was the sole breadwinner for her family due to her husband’s illness.



He said the woman lost her apartment in EMR after she was fired and she could not take care of her husband.

Mr Pintard said government workers are also not being paid on time and deductions are not making it to the insurance and mortgage companies on time.

“The government is cash strapped and has their priorities mixed up, he said. This government is all about pomp and pageantry to create the illusion that all is well.”

According to the FNM leader, some Bahamian contractors in Grand Bahama have not been paid from May to June.

He wanted voters in West Grand Bahama to send a strong message to the government.

He said: “They do not love you and is only using you and are more concerned with parties, trips, and pomp and pageantry.”

He said residents in West Grand Bahama are in need of medical attention but equipment is not available in clinics and hospital.

“We are meeting at a time when there are Bahamians in need of medication for serious condtions and medication is not in our clinics and hospitals,” he stressed.

Pintard asked where is the love for residents who are living in homes with holes in their roofs, and mould and mildew infestation.

“Where is the love when there are carpenters and masons who have to leave their families to go other islands looking for opportunity because this administration has failed to do so when they give contracts to only a select few,’ he said.



Mr Pintard also said the government had lied about major projects that were executed under the FNM government.

“I find it amazing when they lie and it is so easy to verify the information,’ he said, referring to shipyard expansion, the Carnival port project, and others.

“Why would lie about being responsible for Carnival. It was solidfied under the FNM, you came and inherited it,” he said.

Mr Pintard said the FNM is government for all Bahamians.

“I believe EMR, West Grand Bahama and Bimini, clearly recognise that they have no love in their heart for the people,” he said.