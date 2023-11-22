Davis: We’d approve Port Authority sale to right buyer

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said his administration would approve the sale of the Grand Bahama Port Authority if the new owners meet the government’s standards.

Asked to respond to rumours that the authority will be sold, he did not answer directly.

“If it’s going to be sold, it requires government approval,” he said, “and we’ll approve any arrangement for the sale of the port authority once it’s going to align with the benefits that we identify that could be had by Grand Bahamians and The Bahamas in particular. The government itself is willing to step to the plate to acquire the port, and we have made that known to families as well.”

He said he intends to discuss the authority’s future after today’s by-election, noting owners were supposed to update him on matters by the end of last month.

Tension between the GBPA and the government exploded into the public’s view earlier this year after Prime Minister Phillip Davis accused the authority of failing to follow its Hawksbill Creek Agreement obligations to maintain Freeport’s infrastructure and facilitate its growth.

He said the government had “begun to invoice the Port Authority” to reimburse Bahamian taxpayers’ expenses in providing public infrastructure and services in Freeport.

He called for new management of the authority.

Port owners defended their management of Freeport, saying increasing bureaucracy and red tape from the government have held the island back.

The GBPA said it wants to cooperate with the government.