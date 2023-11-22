Jason ‘Shred’ Johnson and Kaif Young emerge as champion and runner-up

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ASSISTANT national bodybuilding coach Jason ‘Shred’ Johnson and Kaif Young emerged as the champion and runner-up respectively in the IFBB Elite Pro Mr Universe Colombia Show over the weekend.

The pair of IFBB pro bodybuilders represented the Bahamas in the tournament on Saturday in a field of 10 competitors in Cali, Colombia. They both competed in the men’s physique category.

“My performance was really good. I went out there with confidence and I showcased my physique the best way I could,” Johnson said. “I was very proud of my performance on stage.

“The package that I brought here to Colombia was much more improved than what I did at the Arnold Classic Show in October where I was sixth in the world.”

Having also competed in the Roger Voice Championships where he placed fourth out of 12 competitors, Johnson said he’s been pleased with his progress he made during the international shows this year. He noted that the competition was really great against competitors from Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica where he secured his first pro victory since earning his pro card in 2021.

As the first Bahamian to earn two pro cards in two separate organizations, winning the first here at home at Atlantis at the WBBF Fitness Fashion Show before he went to Miami and picked up his IBBF Elite card.

“I got a lot of positive feedback from the judges (at the show in Colombia),” Johnson said. “I just need to work on my physique to see if I can bring an even better package for my next show next year.”

Still undecided on where he will compete again, Joghnson said he’s contemplating a show with the NPC to get his season started. Hopefully he can compete in at least four and possibly win them all.

“Competing as a pro, there’s a lot of hard work and dedication that you have to put in,” he pointed out. “It’s not easy being a pro, so to reach this status as a pro, you have to put in the work in the gym and take care of your nutrition.and craft your physique for the category you are competing in.

“I feel it’s just a title you are holding, but it’s good to know that you are on the pro level in the VBahamas and we represent the Bahamas as pros.”

Young admitted that it was a tough battle, but he was delighted to have finished behind Johnson.

“The performance was very well put together. We did a good job. All of the hard work in the gym paid off ,” Young said. “To come out as the top two competitors and to represent our country was just a blessing,”



After turning in 2022 at the Miami Grand Prix, Young said he only competed in two shows where he also got a second place finish in the previous show at the University of the Bahamas.

“I think I have to work a little more on my style of posing. I haved to learn to pose more,”:Young reflected. “There’s always ways to improve your whole physique to bring a better package.”

With some time off to recuperate, Young said he’s looking at entering his first competition next year in Barbados from May 8-12. But for now, he’s enjoying the life of a pro bodybuilder.

“Being a pro is very exciting. You feel more confident on stage,” he said. “To me all of the competitors are winners. You just have to keep up your standard and you can go higher from here. We are all pros.”

For those interested in becoming bodybuilders and eventually a [pro, Young advised them to go for it.

“It’s a form of healthy lifestyle, so you are representing yourself for longevity, but you not only represent yourself, but your family, friends and your peers (who you work out in the gym).”

Having gotten started under Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation president Joel Stubbs, Young now trains at Mac Fit. But he admits that he still relies on Stubbs for his vast knowledge of the sport.

As the assistant coach of the Bahamas’ bodybuilding team, an honor bestowed upon him this year for the Central American and Caribbean Championships by Stubbs, Johnson said he would like to encourage all Bahamians to take better care of their health.

He emphasized that it doesn’t mean that they have to become a bodybuilder, but rather they can find the time to get in a gym and work on developing their muscles so that they can improve their physique.

“If you are interested in becoming a bodybuilder, who can come to the federation and find our head coach Raymond Tucker or myself and we can assist you in getting on stage,” Johnson said.

The duo admitted that their performances over the weekend will only inspire them both to perform even better in the future.