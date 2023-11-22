No change to zoning, please

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Changing of zoning applications are growing and growing to credit of Town Planning we see advertisements in the print media regularly today, but should changes to zoning be permitted?

Scenario...I search for a lot in a residential area which I like … find one check all the legalities including Town Planning … the lot or subdivision is designated single residential no commercial … am happy. I buy.

A little while on I hear that an adjacent lot owner is applying for a change of use … they want permit to add and turn property into a commercial property. I don’t receive any notice from anyone except someone brings to my attention the advertisement in the newspaper, note I am not a regular buyer of either daily.

Is this justified? Is this fair? I bought my property on assurance the subdivision was resident, single home, no condos - town houses, now a neighbour wants to add to the size of bis property and convert to commercial? I suggest changes to zoning should not be permitted period - you buy as is and that’s it...look at the mess on Marathon Road, Prince Charles residential converted to commercial and honestly ‘screw’ the person who remains residential. I say No Changes, Editor!

D ROLLE

Nassau,

November 14, 2023.