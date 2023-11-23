PLP VOTE RISES AS SMITH WINS RACE – Davis: We wanted to win for Obie

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party’s Kingsley Smith comfortably won the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election yesterday, buoying the Davis administration in a race some saw as a potential barometer of the governing party’s popularity near the mid-point of its term.

Voter turnout, which had been unusually low in the 2021 general election, was similarly low this time, with 3,765 out of 6,015 people voting, according to unofficial results.

However, Mr Smith got more votes than his predecessor, the late Obie Wilchcombe, did in the last election –– 2150 versus 2034 –– while the Free National Movement lost ground. The FNM’s Bishop Ricardo Grant got 1276 votes, 34 per cent of the share, fewer than the 1,484 Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe got in 2021.

While the Coalition of Independents, through its leader, Lincoln Bain, improved on its 2021 performance, it was not enough for Mr Bain to get back the $400 he deposited to run in the race. He got 307 votes for eight per cent of the vote. Two independents, Terneille Burrows and DaQuan Swain, got a combined 32 votes.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said his party took nothing for granted to win the race as several dozen energetic supporters cheered him on as he spoke at the PLP’s headquarters on Farrington Road in New Providence. They sang “One Love,” an ode to Mr Wilchcombe, whose death created a vacancy in the House of Assembly and in whose name many campaigned. Hundreds also gathered at one of the party’s offices in Grand Bahama to celebrate.

“We wanted to win to honour the memory of Obie,” Mr Davis said, adding that the race demonstrated the strength of democracy in the country.

“After the celebrations tonight,” he said, “tomorrow we’ll be right up bright and early because it’s time to get back to work.”

Asked about the lower voter turnout, Mr Davis said turnout isn’t an issue for him.

“The issue for me is that I turn out my voters and I won,” he said. “We turned out our voters. We encouraged our voters and they voted. It was their job to get their voters out and it is our job to encourage participation, but yet again, as I said, it is a democratic right for anyone.”

He said the message voters sent the FNM is that they still have confidence in his administration.

“They realised that this administration has only been in for two years. They saw some movement. They had hope in us that we will not neglect them and that we will deliver on what we said we would do,” he said.

In the campaign’s final weeks, the PLP mobilised resources, signed contracts and touted its record. The Davis administration held a rare Cabinet meeting in Grand Bahama on Tuesday. The FNM dismissed these actions as a ploy for votes and brought former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham to the rally stage for the first time since 2017. Mr Ingraham told reporters earlier this month that he advised FNM leader Michael Pintard that by-elections historically favour the PLP. Mr Pintard told The Tribune last night he had no regrets contesting the seat.

The governing party has now won four of the last six by-elections.