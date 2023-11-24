BTVI signs deal to make uniforms for Breezes staff

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute signed a deal yesterday to provide staff uniforms to Breezes.

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin visited BTVI for the signing, which will see the institute provide custom-designed, locally produced uniforms for the resort.

BTVI acting president Linda Davis said: “It’s a win win situation as far as we can see. From the bellman to those in housekeeping and the front desk employees to servers in the restaurant, Breezes staff will proudly wear uniforms made in The Bahamas.

“We will create 100 uniforms that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional for the resort, whether shirts, skirts, pants, vests, scrubs, bush jackets. No doubt this product will foster a sense of pride between Breezes and the BTVI team members.”

Breezes managing director Muna Issa said: “Breezes is very excited about this collaboration, it’s been a long time in the works. Something like this shouldn’t even be news, it should be second nature, it should have been done a long time ago.”

Mrs Hanna-Martin called on other companies to follow the lead of Breezes in partnering with the likes of BTVI to invest in Bahamian talent and development.

She said Breezes had “made a decision that their investment in this country goes deeper than what you see is what you get but down to the roots of our nation - and this investment in BTVI is our roots”.

She added: “I hope it’s just a beginning. I hope corporate Bahamas is listening and watching about these kinds of partnerships and how they imbue a strengthening of us as a people.”