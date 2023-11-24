Grant ‘invited to CID’ but no complaint after video

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE said Bishop Ricardo Grant, the Free National Movement member who lost the race to be the MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, declined to file a complaint yesterday against a Bimini resident who alleged that he distributed money on his behalf before Wednesday’s by-election.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard Bonamy, Jr, said the man and two other people being questioned about the matter were released from custody after officers spoke to Bishop Grant.

“Bishop Ricardo Grant was invited to CID,” ACP Bonamy said. “He was never in custody. He was never a suspect. We asked him if he wished to make a complaint because the fella was using his name. He wished not to.”

He said investigations into the matter are continuing.

A man dressed in FNM paraphernalia flashed a load of cash in a video released on Wednesday.

“I got the bag, I just got word, I have $50k, got to spend today,” he said.

“Bishop say it got to go today, so y’all come check me. I got the bag. Bring your voter’s card.”

Police said they had not found the money, which they suspect is real.

In a statement last night, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said Bishop Grant confirmed to police that he neither knew the man nor was involved in activities shown in the video. He said police asked Bishop Grant to provide a statement.

“While Bishop Grant and the FNM trust the police to investigate and address the situation properly, attempts to falsely impugn or undermine Bishop Grant’s character through false or negligent reporting are regrettable,” Dr Sands said.