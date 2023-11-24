Lunch vendors owed money will be paid

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOME lunch vendors in public schools have not been paid on time –– an issue the Ministry of Education said it is addressing.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education said most vendors have been paid but “there are a couple that are still being dealt with”.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said her ministry is working to ensure vendors are paid more swiftly.

“We’re seeking to devise a methodology and I’ve spoken to the permanent secretary at length with this to ensure more efficient payment of these vendors and whoever is owed monies that the ministry is able to do it efficiently,” she said while attending an unrelated event yesterday.