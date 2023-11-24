Vandals smash windows at Kendal Isaacs

By Brent Stubbs

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE National Sports Authority is investigating a vandalism incident at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium that damaged nine of the facility’s ten windows and door frames early Thursday morning.

A member of the NSA who spoke anonymously to share sensitive details said the damage would cost about $2,700 –– $300 per frame.

Up to press time, officials were awaiting a report from their security team.

NSA general manager Moses Johnson declined to comment.

The New Providence Basketball Association hosted their regular season double-header at the gym on Wednesday night, followed by a junkanoo practice.

Officials believe the vandalism happened after these incidents.

The NSA oversees all facilities at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, including the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium, the National Tennis Centre, the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex, the Thomas A Robinson Stadium and the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

• This story originally stated that Genesis Junkanoo Group practiced at the gym on Wednesday. This was incorrect.