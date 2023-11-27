Rotary Foundation honours service at their 12th annual Award Gala

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

LEGENDS were honoured and prizes were distributed amid the sounds of Junkanoo and smooth jazz during the Rotary Foundation’s 12th annual Awards Gala at the Rosewood Ballroom, Baha Mar on Saturday night.

Over 200 guests gathered under the leadership of the Bahamas Rotary Clubs district Governor David Kirkaldy. The gala marked this year’s Rotary Foundation month by honouring Rotarians and non-Rotarians who have made significant contributions to societal development.

At 6pm, the celebration began with a performance from a jazz band as Mr Kirkaldy, his wife, assistant governors, club presidents and Humanitarian honourees entered the ballroom, wearing suits and gowns, long and short, of red, white, green and black.

During the remarks, laughter, dancing and celebrations that followed, a three-course meal of salad, chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables and creme brûlée was served, along with beverages.

Overall, 18 Humanitarian Awards were given out to those who volunteered their time, talent, finances or other resources to the Rotarian community. Forty-five Paul Harris Fellows, four major donors and three benefactors were also honoured for their outstanding contributions to the foundation.

Further, two special surprise awards were given out from Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas.

The Rotary Bahamas Disaster Relief Award went to Rotarians Kendal Strachan and Shanley Toote for their service, disaster relief assistance and response over the past several years.

The Peter Christie Heart of Rotary Award, named after an outstanding Rotarian who passed away in 2018, went to Augustine “Gus” Roberts, a 1988 charter member and a past president of the Rotary Club of New Providence. Mr Roberts was granted the award for his longstanding dedication to the Rotary Community and epitomising its motto: “Service above self”.

Barry Rassin, chair of the Rotary Foundation, spoke to the honorees that evening both congratulating and thanking them.

“What you do enables us to change lives around the world and I can’t tell you how important that is. I have had the opportunity to visit many countries and see the look on the faces of children, adults, mothers, when they see a Rotary pin, they smile, because they know people are going to change their lives forever.

“You certainly create hope and you constantly do that. We believe that Rotarians always step up to a challenge. So on behalf of those children around the world, thank you,” Mr Rassin said.

Those Humanitarian Award recipients include Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt; former Attorney General Allyson Maynard Gibson; Human Rights advocate and Attorney Frederick Smith; Bahamian Professional Baseball Player Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm; Janyne Hodder, the Acting President of the University of The Bahamas; and Dr David Mindorff, the former principal of the Lyford Cay International School who suddenly passed away on October 19.

Other Humanitarian awardees include floral and wedding specialist Melinda Pinder; diplomat Claudio Lins; philanthropist and contractor Jason Thompson; Mavis Knowles, a community builder on the island of Eleuthera; Kevan Dean, executive director of engineering services, Atlantis resort; Ravanno Ferguson, a philanthropist and founder of Fast Track athletics; Dr Sean Leonardo Knowles, the psychiatric medical officer at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services; Theresa Haven-Adderley, managing director at Isles of Knight Limited; philanthropist and chef Romero Dorsette; Sebastian Bastian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to Central America; pastor, author and evangelist Rex Major; and Melissa Munroe of the Gambier Community Development Association.

Those Paul Harris Fellows from Rotary Clubs throughout The Bahamas, who were honoured include Shelby Brice, Samita Ferguson, Owen Coakley, Megan Minus, Malika Lynes, Dava Bullard, Andrae Thompson, Nakiesha Bain, Montegomery Penn, Angelica Bastian Lockhart, Liacarla Adderley, Patrick Newman, Johann Bain, Santosha Smith, Naahma Rahming Barker, Pertino Albury, Keith Roye, Lisa Deveaux and Jamal Davis.

Other Paul Harris Fellows include Tamara Evans, Simmone Bowe, Chantel Nesbitt, Reginald Saunders, Calnan Weech, Shanley Toote, Nateisha Bain, O’Niel Bain, Nicholia Lockhart, Derek Smith, Lashanta Smith, Lathera Major, Daswell Cox, John Laramore, Deidree Bain-Toote, Sophia Rolle, Harry Kemp, Leah Lowe, Doneth Cartwright, Kent Forbes, James Anderson, Tameika Watson, Magnal Thompson, Joan Pinder, Marvin Bethell and Deno Moss.

Major Rotarian donors include Leroy Archer, Carla Card-Stubbs, Felix Stubbs and Melanie Halkitis.

Benefactors include Terez Simmons, Doneth Cartwright and Deno Moss.

The Rotary Foundation was founded in 1917 as a philanthropic chapter of the international Rotary Community.