Access Accelerator offering $40k grants to agriculture and fishing businesses

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AGRICULTURE and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell applauded the launch of the Access Accelerator food security initiative, which provides $40,000 grants for agricultural and fishing businesses.

The grant offers funding to start-up and existing agricultural and fishing businesses.

Sixty per cent of the funding pool is dedicated to businesses in the fishing industry, with the remaining 40 per cent to be channelled into the agriculture sector.

Mr Campbell noted the importance of the programme, which he said is crucial to enhancing food resilience and improving public health in The Bahamas.

“It is my aim as the minister responsible for agriculture and marine resources to assist Bahamians in any way possible to begin and sustain their farms, food production companies and fishing ventures,” he said.

“The success of these types of businesses within the local economy leads to sustainable jobs, wealth creation and, of course, they contribute to decreasing the import of items that can be sourced domestically.

“I believe in the ingenuity of the Bahamian people and our ability to do what is necessary to survive and even thrive when given the opportunity and the needed guidance to go with it.”

He called the opportunity a “game changer” as it is expected to foster innovation, encourage collaboration, and provide ongoing support for sustainable food growth projects.

“By investing in sustainable agriculture and fisheries, the Bahamas can reduce its reliance on imported food, create new economic opportunities and protect its natural resources for future generations,” he said.

“I am excited about the opportunities that are available via the food security initiative. By supporting farmers, fishers and food businesses, this initiative will create jobs, stimulate entrepreneurship and boost and diversify the local economy.”

Applicant businesses must be 100 per cent Bahamian owned.