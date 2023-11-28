PM: No investigations into petty allegations

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY two weeks after North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty resigned as chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said an investigation was not launched into the underlying controversy, but that Mr Petty’s court testimony was enough to secure his fate.

Reporters asked Mr Davis whether investigations found that other friends or relatives of Mr Petty benefited from his leadership, allegedly through jobs or contracts.

He replied: “I have not done any investigations. The action I took was a result of his admissions in court, and we’re still talking with him about these matters.”

Mr Petty acknowledged under cross-examination in the Adrian Gibson corruption trial earlier this month that his daughter received a contract.

The Tribune understands the contract was given to her company, Mainscape Maintenance and Management, which offers landscaping and general maintenance services.

Officials have not said whether the contract went through a tendering process.

During cross-examination, Mr Petty did not show concern about the contract award.

He said he did not frown on nepotism and had no problem with the company entering into contracts with political allies if they were capable.

“Everyone in The Bahamas was family,” he said.

Former House of Assembly Speaker Halson Moultrie has said Mr Petty should be forced to resign as deputy speaker of the House.