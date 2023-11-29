Junkanoo groups ready for upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s parades

By JADE RUSSELL

AFTER a fire destroyed its shack last year –– consuming dozens of drums, costumes, and materials –– the Prodigal Sons junkanoo group is in “good spirits” now as it prepares to return to Bay Street for the annual parades.

Eric Knowles, the group’s leader, told The Tribune yesterday that the group wants to dazzle attendees even though the road back hasn’t been easy.

“You know, when you have a God and a few good friends, we have been able to put things together,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we have completed one half of our shack. We were able to get BPL to come and turn the lights back on after trying to get it on for quite some time.”

John Williams, frontline chairman of The Valley Boys, said the group’s preparations have been good.

The Valley Boys came second last year in the Boxing Day parade with a “Wonders of the Deep” theme.

Mr Williams said although the group is eager to snag first place this year, its main goal is to put on a magical show for the public.

“We want our fans to come out and support us as usual,” he said. “It is going to be a great show.”

“We also want you to bring your kids out because we are going to turn back the clock to remind all of those adults out there what it was like to be a child again. And you know, we want them to expose their kids to some of the classics that they would have been brought up on.”

The Saxons Superstars’ representative, Kendenique Campbell-Moss, said the cost of materials for costumes, decorations, and other materials has increased since the pandemic. However, she said the group is determined to look and sound great for the parades.

Despite Junkanoo’s competitiveness, Mrs Campbell-Moss said when the dust settles, the only thing that matters is keeping the spirit of the cultural expression alive.

“I think we will pull some triumphs in these two parades,” she said.

Anthony Coakley, of One Family, said his group is hungry for another win after winning last year’s Boxing Day parade and this year’s New Year’s Day event.

“This year, we are still hungry,” he said. “That’s our position coming into these two parades.”

“We’re not allowing the victories of the last two parades to make us lax in any way because in Junkanoo, one of the hardest things to do is to repeat, and our objective is to repeat.”