Hands for Hunger’s fundraiser - Paradise Plates - returns with a bang

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PARADISE Plates, Hands for Hunger’s signature fundraising event, returned with a bang on Saturday night, attracting more than 1,500 guests who ate food and danced for a worthy cause.

The event at Atlantis’ Ballroom was the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and featured food and drinks from over 50 of the country’s top chefs and beverage purveyors.

Ever since its inception in 2009, the event has been highly anticipated by many.

Hands for Hunger executive director Keisha Ellis said Saturday’s event was sold out three days in advance.

“We are so excited to see that we have the support of the community,” she said.

Noting the organisation does not receive government funding, she said all proceeds go directly to Hands for Hunger programmes, including H4H Pantry, H4H School Pantries and the H4H Empowerment Programme.

Attendees had chances to win big prizes. A silent auction was held for an exclusive 2023 Electric BMW. A golf cart, airfare and hotel packages, jewellery, spa packages, and excursions were also up for grabs.

“I am so excited. I have been a fan of Paradise Plates for quite some time,” said Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis. “It’s always a well-organised, lovely event. The restaurants represented just show off and show out in terms of the food.

“This is actually my birthday weekend, so it’s become a tradition that I attend Paradise Plates as part of the birthday celebrations.”

As the night progressed, those attending took to the dance floor. DJ Ignite supplied the music: golden oldies, reggae and other fan favourites.

The night ended with a Junkanoo rush out.

Erin Reign said she was impressed with the execution of the event.

“Honestly, to be here tonight, it’s much more than what I expected, like I saw the social media pages and past events, but this is breathtaking,” she said, insisting she will return.

“There is lots of food, lots of drinks,” she added.

The organisation relies on the success of its signature fundraiser to fulfil its mission: ensuring no one goes hungry.

“Well, Hands for Hunger does great work within the community, and we are delighted to be a part of it, and we are happy to be here where we can support a great cause and reach out to so many people,” said Ash Henderson, vice president of Young’s Fine Wine.