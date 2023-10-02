INSIGHT: A time to pay respects, but also a time to move forward

By Malcolm Strachan

THE death of Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, Obie Wilchcombe, caught the nation by surprise in the past week. No, surprise doesn’t do it justice – shock is the right word.

Sometimes when someone passes unexpectedly, there are mixed reactions – but with Mr Wilchcombe’s passing you could see the genuine and heartfelt grief among his family, friends and colleagues.

From here, there are two separate strands to what comes next. There is the funeral, in which those who knew and loved Mr Wilchcombe can pay their respects – and there is the inevitable by-election, in which his constituents can choose who will represent them going forward.

These are two entirely separate events – linked only by the unfortunate circumstances in which both have come about.

It is sad indeed that Mr Wilchcombe has passed so young, and it is only right to take a moment to respect his contributions.

It is then time to proceed with the processes that will see a new MP elected, and for the needed reshuffle to accommodate his unwanted absence.

There has been some talk about how there should not be any politics at this time.

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell talked of how the party is not accepting any requests or expressions of interest for candidacy before the funeral or any formal processes in parliamentary law had begun.

FNM leader Michael Pintard talked about how his party was not engaging in any public discussions about the prospective by-election – although at the same time there were clearly in-party discussions going on as to whether the party should run at all. Council members discussed it and said yes, they would.

This comes against the apparent urging of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who had seemingly suggested that the FNM should sit this one out, and focus on the next election instead.

Let’s be clear, all of this to some extent or another is actually politics anyway. Doing the right thing, the respectful thing – or being seen to be doing the respectful thing – is as much politics as anything else.

Look how the Coalition of Independents managed to blunder politically from the off – with the deputy leader dropping a message in a social media group celebrating Mr Wilchcombe’s death then claiming afterwards it was a message she had forwarded, that she had not even read it but whoever wrote it had the right to say it anyway. The group’s leader came out and apologised afterwards, but the initial incident was both appalling and showed the lack of readiness this group has for any office. Imagine the deputy leader winning any sort of power and saying she doesn’t read the things she shares. If she can’t take responsibility for the messages she shares, what kind of responsibility would she take in office?

So when others are saying let us be respectful, that is also the right thing to do politically.

Mr Ingraham’s suggestion is interesting too. Whatever your opinion of Mr Ingraham might be, he knows the political scene – and perhaps he is looking at the FNM’s situation and thinking they might be on a hiding to nothing if they run.

After all, given how well-liked Mr Wilchcombe was, both on a wide basis and in his constituency, what kind of campaign would opponents run?

How can you be both respectful and attack the record of the administration Mr Wilchcombe was a part of, and any local impact he had in his constituency?

As for the constituents themselves, they might look at the situation and think that if they vote in the FNM candidate, whoever that might be, they might not get much in the way of influence for their constituency. They might be voting in a lame duck until the next administration comes along anyway.

In a purely selfish sense, they might consider that voting in a PLP candidate would at least ensure some continuity with government assistance already flowing.

We can be grown-ups about this and consider what the political options are even as we lament Mr Wilchcombe’s departure.

After all, how many of us really think that the political parties would not sit down and discuss what happens in this situation?

It is simply part and parcel of our political process. We never know the hour when our own time will come, but whatever our role is, it is up to others to pick up the baton – I should say torch, but people will read too much into that and think I mean the FNM - and carry on.

The people of West End and Bimini deserve the best representation going forward – and the parties that wish to serve our nation should give them those options. That includes the PLP themselves, the FNM – even the COI despite their gaffe at the outset.

You don’t have to be crass about it. There is a time to be quiet and respectful publicly. But the race will begin, and then it is up to each party to forthrightly put forward the platform they wish to be elected on.

That fight does not have to be personal – but we know from many races in years gone by that it often ends up that way.

I spoke to a woman in the past week who quietly talked of how Mr Wilchcombe had helped her in his capacity at Social Services, and that it really touched her heart when she heard the news of his death.

Whoever the next MP for the constituency might be, we hope they are ready to follow in some large footsteps.