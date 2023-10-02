Waiting on DPP to see if officers involved in Evans death will face criminal charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

THE lawyer representing the family of a man police killed in what Coroner’s Court jurors determined was a homicide by manslaughter is concerned that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has not indicated whether the officers will be charged with a crime.

Romona Farquharson-Seymour represents the family of Deangelo Evans, who was killed in Masons Addition in 2018.

Evans’ family burst into tears after the jury delivered its verdict on August 31.

Now, however, they are waiting for the next step. Either the DPP will charge the officers with a crime, or the matter will end with the Coroner’s Court ruling.

Evans’ family plans to host a vigil for him tonight and have invited the press.

“I can’t say I’m surprised because, unfortunately, this seems to be the trend now,” Mrs Farquharson Seymour said about waiting on the DPP. “Albeit a jury would find that the interested parties are culpable with the unlawful killing, they still take an inordinate delay in making a decision. In fact, in some circumstances, we are still awaiting a decision years later. That’s just apparently the norm, sadly.”

Acting DPP Cordell Frazier did not respond to a message from The Tribune on the matter yesterday.

Mrs Farquharson Seymour said prosecutors could review the transcript and evidence with the person who marshalled the case and decide what to do.

“I don’t see why that should take so long,” she said.

“Families perhaps may need to pursue private prosecutions,” she added. “That is costly, yes, but it very well may be necessary. That, I think, would certainly force the hand of the Attorney General’s Office because if persons present private prosecutions, then of course the attorney general, and in this case the Director of Public Prosecutions, can at any time stop that prosecution. But if, in fact, they do, then one would say that they certainly would have to give a reason for doing so.

“You assume if you stop it, one should take it over, not just stop it and not do anything about it. So again, the families really need to make that step if they are really serious about wanting to bring these officers to justice.”