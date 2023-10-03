UPDATED: Minister says Central Eleuthera High School student who died was never tested for Dengue fever

TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said the Central Eleuthera High School student who died on Sunday was never tested for Dengue fever and was not prescribed Motrin, contradicting the mother’s claims.

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL Eleuthera High School 12th grader Chykino Kenny Thompson died on Sunday after his mother claimed he was diagnosed with dengue fever.

His father, Obie Butler, said he was home when the boy’s mother called him so distressed she could barely speak.

“She said she was waiting for the emergency vehicle to take him to the clinic at that time, and before I got there, I got the news he had already passed,” he told The Tribune yesterday.

Chykino’s unemployed mother, Laquell Thompson, was anguished during an interview with Eyewitness News Behind the Headlines yesterday.

The crying mother claimed when she took her son to a clinic last week Monday, he tested positive for Dengue fever.

She said she called the hotline Thursday night and said her son had a fever and was experiencing hot sweats.

She said when she took the boy to the Palmetto Point Clinic, staff took his temperature and blood pressure and prescribed him Motrin before sending them home.

She said no one helps her with her children.

Chykino was the second 12th-grade student to die suddenly over the weekend, following Queen’s College Head Boy Dario Rahming on Saturday.

Mr Butler laments that he didn’t give his son a proper goodbye.

Although Chykino had a younger brother and sister, he was his father’s only child.

“As a parent, I don’t care how much kids you have, you don’t want to lose none,” Mr Butler said. “But it feels extra different to know that was the only one.”

“My mind went on to remember the first time he started walking and when he came to me. I just remember his smile. He always had this cute chubby face.”

Mr Butler said he couldn’t ask for a better son.

Chykino, he said, hadn’t decided on his career path but loved cooking and was excited about his future.

He said his son was asthmatic.

“When he comes up by me and my mom, everyone loves him,” he said. “When I told my mom yesterday that he passed, nobody could believe it because no one was really expecting it. He always was a happy person, ain’t much could have happened to keep his spirit down.”