Officers to be certified in mental health management after recent suicide attempts

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said he is alarmed by the number of attempted suicides in the past week and wants more officers to become certified in mental health management.

A 44-year-old woman reportedly attempted suicide on Sunday in Grand Bahama, the fourth attempted suicide in two weeks.

Shortly before 5pm, the victim was being driven on the airport road with a male friend when she opened the cars’s passenger door and jumped from the moving vehicle in an alleged attempt to take her life.

On Wednesday, a 47-year-old woman ingested a quantity of over-the-counter medication.

Earlier that day, a 25-year-old man inflicted two deep lacerations to his wrist with a broken glass.

Last week Monday, a 33-year-old woman ingested a quantity of prescription medication and alcohol in Abaco.

“Mental health is very serious, and we have to pay attention to that,” Commissioner Fernander said yesterday.

“Here talking about mental health, I'm trying to get a training course for our officers to deal with that situation, not only for themselves, but I'm talking about dealing with members of the public out there.”

He urged relatives to support family members suffering from mental health challenges.

“We encourage families to pay attention to their loved ones,” he said.

“You know, sometimes you could see signs of what is going on. Don't ignore it. Don't ignore it.

“Pay attention and reach out to the professionals or somebody who you could trust, who will steer you in the right direction to avoid incidents like this.”