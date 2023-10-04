America OAS representative says US and Bahamas ‘on same page’ on climate issue

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

FRANK Mora, the United States ambassador to the Organisation of American States (OAS), said The Bahamas and the US are on the same page regarding the need to combat climate change.

Dr Mora has been in The Bahamas for the IV OAS Inter-American Meeting of Ministers and High-Level Authorities on Sustainable Development.

“There’s a strong consensus at the OAS to work on this issue to build a sort of rule-based order around this issue, to find consensus, and most importantly, to act on this issue, rather than having discussions,” he told reporters yesterday.

“The key is to act and to act with resources and a clear action plan, which is what we’re approving here today, to move together because the United States alone cannot solve this problem.”

During a session yesterday morning, Prime Minister Davis said half of the country’s national debt is connected to climate change.

Dr Mora said: “I’ll tell you that President Biden has pledged to work with the US Congress to invest $11bn a year on this issue of international public finance. That’s a significant contribution the United States is prepared to make.”