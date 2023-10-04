Wanted for stealing by reason of service

GRAND Bahama police are searching for a man accused of stealing by reason of service.

A wanted poster was issued for Sean Dookerhan Jagnandon, also known as “Dooker”, of No 3 Amundsen Lane, Freeport.

The suspect is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He is of light brown complexion with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information concerning Jagnandon’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 350-3014/6, 352-1919, 350-3106/9, 911, or the nearest police station.