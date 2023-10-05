Bank of The Bahamas Director taken to hospital

The family of Mitzi Turnquest asked for prayers last night as the Bank of The Bahamas director was rushed to hospital.

Erroneous reports online overstating the severity of her condition were criticised by her family as fake news, but the family did ask for prayers in difficult times.

The business owner, life coach and motivational speaker, and former director of VIP services at Atlantis, is an advocate for women’s rights and education, and has been a speaker on panels both locally and internationally.