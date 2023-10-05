Speech from the Throne: Immigration Act amendment announced, but only covering Detention Centre procedures

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration pledged to amend the Immigration Act and introduce regulations to govern procedures at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

However, nothing was said during yesterday’s Speech from the Throne about amending the Bahamas Nationality Act to equalise citizenship access for men and women, which the administration had promised to do.

“My government will introduce a Bill to amend the Immigration Act to make new provisions and to be more responsive to the present realities of our immigration circumstances,” Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt said. “Regulations will be introduced to govern the procedures at the Detention Centre to ensure that it is operating optimally and in conformity with international best practices.

In April, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the government would not amend the Bahamas Nationality Act to address discrimination issues until the Privy Council ruled on a critical case.

The Privy Council has since affirmed that children born out of wedlock to Bahamian men are Bahamians at birth regardless of their mother’s nationality.

However, the Davis administration has not said when it will change the law to allow Bahamian men and women to pass on citizenship in any circumstance.

During his contribution to the 2022-2023 budget debate, Mr Pinder said it was “irrefutable” that Article 13 of the constitution gives Parliament the ability to make provisions for the acquisition of citizenship of The Bahamas.

“We will advance appropriate legislation to finally bring equality to Bahamian men and women in the transmission of citizenship to their children,” he said in the Senate.

“An initial draft has been prepared and commented on internally and we look to advance consultation after bringing to Cabinet and ultimately tabling in Parliament.

“We have failed twice to change the constitution, and it is an important element of equality of our people that they see themselves equal among each other and if that means doing it by legislation, then that’s what it means.”