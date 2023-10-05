Speech from the Throne: National Service Bill to be introduced to help young people ‘reach their potential’

By LETRE SWEETING
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE Davis administration will introduce a National Service Bill, inviting young people to register for national service.
“The participants in this programme will serve to meet the needs of our vulnerable communities throughout The Bahamas,” Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt said during the Speech from the Throne yesterday.
She said the administration would also introduce a National Youth Commission bill. The commission would implement “policies, programmes and projects consistent with the National Youth Policy to help support young people in developing their potential”.
In June, Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said a national youth policy would be tabled this month. It is not clear exactly when this will happen.
A national youth policy has been in the works for years, moving through several administrations without being formally adopted.
Mr Bowleg said the policy includes a compendium of pro-youth legislation such as a National Youth Commission bill, the National Youth Council bill, a National Institute for the Youth Development bill and the National Youth Development Endowment Trust Fund bill.
Governor General Pratt also announced that the administration would introduce a National Maritime Instruction and Training Bill and a National Apprenticeship Bill to support workplace training.
IslandWarrior 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Is The Bahamas under military threat? When did this happen? The sight of heavily armed military personnel on Bay Street during yesterday's event was truly alarming. It's not every day that Bahamians carry arms, so why the show of force, and what message is being sent? This display of power and lack of respect for the Bahamian people is concerning. It begs the question, what do political leaders and 'what appears' to be their personal armed forces think of the Bahamian People, the people they are supposed to serve? How far will their loyalty go should Bahamians exercise their rights to disagree and protest as democracy allows them? 'would we see heavily armed military personnel firing on Bahamian People'? These are questions that demand answers.
Scary and Disappointing Development
moncurcool 38 minutes ago
Why does The Bahamas need a National Service Bill? If young people want to serve, are there not reputable youth organizations in this country they can join? Can they not join the cadets or rangers as well?
sheeprunner12 0 minutes ago
I read this to mean that this will be another "slush fund" like Urban Renewal, BAMSI, NIB, NHI, and the SOEs that cost our country's tax payers and Treasury via a loose National Budget at least $500million per year
