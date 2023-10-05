Speech from the Throne: National Service Bill to be introduced to help young people ‘reach their potential’

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Davis administration will introduce a National Service Bill, inviting young people to register for national service.

“The participants in this programme will serve to meet the needs of our vulnerable communities throughout The Bahamas,” Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt said during the Speech from the Throne yesterday.

She said the administration would also introduce a National Youth Commission bill. The commission would implement “policies, programmes and projects consistent with the National Youth Policy to help support young people in developing their potential”.

In June, Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said a national youth policy would be tabled this month. It is not clear exactly when this will happen.

A national youth policy has been in the works for years, moving through several administrations without being formally adopted.

Mr Bowleg said the policy includes a compendium of pro-youth legislation such as a National Youth Commission bill, the National Youth Council bill, a National Institute for the Youth Development bill and the National Youth Development Endowment Trust Fund bill.

Governor General Pratt also announced that the administration would introduce a National Maritime Instruction and Training Bill and a National Apprenticeship Bill to support workplace training.