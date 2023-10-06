State Funeral to be held for Obie Wilchcombe on October 12

The Cabinet Office announced on Friday that a State Funeral will be held for the late Obie Wilchcombe, Cabinet Minister and Parliamentarian, on Thursday, October 12 at 11.00am at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Interment will be held in West End, Grand Bahama on Saturday, October 14.

The body will lie-in-state in the foyer of the House of Assembly, Parliament Square, from 9.00am to 5.00pm on Wednesday, October 11.

Signing for the general public will be from 12.30pm to 5.00pm on Wednesday, October 11.

A period of mourning will commence at sunrise on Tuesday, October 10 until sunset on Thursday, October 12. During this time, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout The Bahamas.

A funeral procession will take place on Thursday, October 11, leading from the House of Assembly to the church and, on completion of the church service, the march will lead from the church to the House of Assembly where the Sunset Ceremony will take place.



The funeral service will be carried live from the church on the ZNS radio and television network beginning at 11.00am.